Miley Cyrus Wishes New Husband Liam Hemsworth Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Letter

Liam Hemsworth celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 13, and his wife, Miley Cyrus, got romantic for the occasion, penning Hemsworth a sweet love letter she shared on social media.

“L, HBD to my #1. When we met you were 19. Today, you are 29,” Cyrus began her letter before listing off some of her favorite things about the actor.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs…our pigs, our horses, our cats our fish,” she wrote. “The way you look at your family….Your friends….At Strangers….At Life….The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ‘what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news.”

HBD 2 Da Hubz pic.twitter.com/ijANCWnX2H — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 14, 2019

“I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU’RE HOME,” she continued. “I love when you introduce me to a new band, so when you’re away I can listen, and it feels like you’re here.”

The singer then listed off some things she loves about the couple’s home life together, including “laying in bed late at night looking for new recipes, only going to sleep so we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee (almost as hot as you are).”

“I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun…I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look. I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we’re hung over from the night before. I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL. I love the way you always listen & the way that you care….(Even when it’s about RuPaul’s Drag Race).”

“I love having a teeth brushin’ partner & when I’m lazy how you’ll comb my hair,” she added. “I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer—because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever.”

She also thanked Hemsworth for listening to her views and respecting them.

“In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love [through] all circumstances,” she shared. “I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges….I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future.”

“You and Me baby…. let’s take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E.,” she concluded. “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M.”

The 26-year-old captioned her note, “HBD 2 Da Hubz,” an adorable nod to the pair’s new status as husband and wife.

She also shared a short video of herself watching Hemsworth as he goofs off, something fans know is nothing new to the couple, judging by all the videos Hemsworth has posted of himself pranking Cyrus.

Cyrus capped off her birthday posts for Hemsworth with a throwback photo of the pair taken in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, where they met, both making silly faces at the camera.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Polk