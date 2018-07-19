Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumor

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly split, with the pair allegedly calling off their upcoming wedding.

A source told OK! Australia that the split was due to the fact that the couple could not agree on when to have children, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hemsworth, 28, is reportedly ready to settle down and start a family, which is a contrast to Cyrus, 25.

“He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind. He is left heartbroken,” the source said. “Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it… They haven’t been getting along in recent months.”

“[She] didn’t really want to get married,” the source continued. “It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”

This would not be the first breakup for Cyrus and Hemsworth who previously parted ways after initially getting engaged.

The pair began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016.

Despite the breakup rumors, a fan spotted the couple in the Nashville airport on July 18.

VIDEO | Miley & Liam were spotted at the airport in Nashville. July 18th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/w3cAAfAtey — . (@miampictures) July 19, 2018

Last year, Cyrus told The Sun on Sunday that marriage wasn’t exactly the first thing on her mind.

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said, via the Daily Mail. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out.”

Cyrus continued, “In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

The “Malibu” singer added that her time apart from Hemsworth allowed them to grow as people.

“I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private,” she shared. It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person. We got to become individuals. I hope everything stays the same. It feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer