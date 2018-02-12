Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted Shopping in Malibu

After taking a trip to Australia in January, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have returned stateside, and the two were spotted shopping for groceries in Malibu, California on Sunday.

The pair was dressed down for the casual trip, with Cyrus wearing black striped sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and black sneakers, her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her fiancé donned a gray sweatshirt, black jeans, a baseball cap, and both stars wore sunglasses as they completed their errands. See photos of the duo’s outing here.

In 2016, Cyrus purchased a beach house in Ramirez Canyon for $2.5 million, and the 1,385-square-foot sits a short walk away from Paradise Cove beach, Trulia reports. Hemsworth has owned a home just down the street since 2014.

The actor is an avid surfer, and the couple was recently spotted at the beach as Hemsworth caught a few waves before packing up.

Malibu is a special spot for the couple, as Cyrus’ recent single “Malibu” was written about her relationship with Hemsworth. The pair began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that the singer told The Sun on Sunday newspaper how happy she was with Hemsworth.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” Cyrus said. “I’m just riding this out.”

She continued, “In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @liamhemsworth