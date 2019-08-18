Miley Cyrus Spotted Grabbing Lunch With Kaitlynn Carter, Mother Tish Following Liam Hemsworth Breakup

In the days following her highly publicized breakup from actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was seen heading out to lunch with her mother, Tish Cyrus and new rumored partner, Kaitlynn Carter while in Los Angeles on Saturday. The photos, captured by Entertainment Tonight, saw the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer sitting in the passenger side of her mother’s SUV, headed to lunch at BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard.

ET reports that upon arrival, Cyrus’ mother exited the vehicle with Carter, who sported casual attire consisting of a white T-shirt, pink polka-dotted top, white tennis shoes and sunglasses. See the photos from ET here.

As the two continue to spend time together among stunned fans, previous reports claim Cyrus and Hemsworth’s families are urging the two to “think carefully before getting an official divorce.”

While the couple is reportedly taking time apart due to their interests and lifestyles, sources close to the two claim that doesn’t mean they would need to go their separate ways. E! News alleges the families are hoping Cyrus and Hemsworth will take their time deciding whether divorce is really the course they want to follow.

“Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” the insider said. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.”

The source adds how the former couple was “in a great place” leading up to their wedding back in December, which was part of the reason they decided to “finally tie the knot.” However, in the months since, insiders allege “their relationship completely changed.”

“Miley got back in the studio and was focused and serious about her new music,” the source said. “[Meanwhile] Liam was continuing to party with his friends.”

A source told ET this past week that following Cyrus’ split and Carter’s own breakup from ex, Brody Jenner, the two women are “newly out of their relationships and just having fun.”

“Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together,” the source said of the pair.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their breakup Aug. 10, just months after tying the knot last winter and after losing their home due to the California wildfires.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images