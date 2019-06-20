Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Make Jokes About Their Relationship Ending

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are calling out the tabloids after a fake news report detailed that the couple was breaking up.

Kutcher, 41, took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Kunis, 35, sitting inside his car while Kunis read aloud from the tabloid magazine’s upcoming cover featuring the married couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kutcher speaks to the camera while addressing Kunis. “Babe, what’s happening? What’s going on?” Kutcher asks Kunis with mock confusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

“It’s over between us,” Kunis says with a shrug, holding up her phone to show a snapshot of the cover of InTouch Weekly.

“It’s over between us? Oh my God, what are we going to do?” Kutcher asks, feigning concern.

“I felt suffocated,” Kunis replies, reading the sub-headline.

“You felt suffocated by me?” he stammers. “I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?”

“Also, I took the kids,” she says deadpan, pointing at another part of the cover. “And you had a very dark secret exposed.”

“Oh my gosh, what was the dark secret?” Kutcher asks, adding, “It must have been really dark.”

He captioned the sarcastic exchange, “I guess it’s over [InTouch Weekly] have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.”

Plenty of the pair’s famous friends commented on the funny post.

“DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!” wrote Dax Shepard, who co-starred with Kutcher on The Ranch and often shares posts mocking tabloids that reported on his marriage to Kristen Bell.

“This is amazing. Miss y’all,” Demi Lovato said.

“I’m just so sad,” joked The Walking Dead star Alanna Masterson, who is also the sister of ousted The Ranch actor Danny Masterson.

“I knew it,” Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland wrote.

“It was the mustache for sure,” joked JJ Watt.

Kunis and Kutcher married in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2. The couple starred together in That ’70s Show alongside Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama from 1998 to 2006, although they didn’t start dating until years later.

Kunis dated Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2011. The next year, she started seeing Kutcher, who had recently divorced Demi Moore. They got engaged in 2014 and later that year their daughter was born.