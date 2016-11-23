Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Have Plans for a Second Baby

#family A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 20, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Phelps attended the Golden Goggles awards event on Monday night, but the real star of the red carpet was baby Boomer. It turns out the parents don’t mind one bit that the six-month-old gets the most selfie requests and they’re even thinking about adding another to the mix.

“Of course we have plans for a second baby!” Johnson Phelps told PEOPLE. “I don’t have one right now, but we are so looking forward to more.”

The parents are hoping the new sibling will take after his or her big brother.

“I’m sure our next one will be crazy like Boomer!” Johnson Phelps said with a laugh. “We can’t wait.”

The family-focused couple married in a secret ceremony before Phelps headed to Rio to smash an Olympic record.

“We wanted to try to make it as smooth as we could for them to travel,” Phelps said of their decision to have a private, secret wedding. “It was small. It was our closest friends and family there. It was perfect.”

We’ll be keeping our eyes and ears very vigilant for any sign of baby #2!