Michael Douglas Makes Surprising Admission Over Age-Gap With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas might be getting older, but he isn’t too concerned about it thanks to his younger wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The 75-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen Show on Thursday and opened up about being married to a woman 25 years younger than him.

“Having a younger bride makes me feel good on one side, and I got the old man [his 102-year-old father Kirk Douglas] on the other side with still a full head of hair,” Douglas joked. “So it’s all good, you know, you can’t be an idiot about it.”

He also credits his kids with making him feel young. Douglas has a 40-year-old son he shares with Diandra Luker, but has two much younger kids with Zeta-Jones — Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. He says watching the children grow up as made him feel more youthful. As has his clean bill of health.

“I’m moving right along,” he said. “I had cancer about eight or nine years ago where I sort of thought about that stuff. But once I got a clean bill of health after that, it was kind of straight on, feeling good.”

Douglas also seems to love is Zeta-Jones’ new attitude towards life. Last year, she told The Mirror about her new outlook. “One thing I’m not is humble anymore,” she said. “I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich. So sorry I’m married to a movie star. So sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work.”

In response to that, Douglas told E! News, “She comes from humble roots. She’s a humble young lady. If you got it, flaunt it. She’s probably saying, ‘I’ve worked hard enough.’ She earned it,” he said.

“She’s branching out in a couple other areas,” he continued. “She’s got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones, and she’s on QVC, and she’s an entrepreneur and I totally support her! The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it.”

One thing’s for sure: The couple seems to still be enjoying each other’s company after 19 years of marriage.