Met Gala: Joe Jonas and ‘GoT’ Star Sophie Turner Make Public Debut as Married Couple

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their public debut as a married couple at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The pair hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed to theme. Turner, 23, wore a black dress with green, blue, yellow and red accents. The Game of Thrones star paired the look with a black, blue and yellow handbag. Jonas, for his part, looked sharp in a suit with a design matching his wife’s selection. The 29-year-old posed by his Game of Thrones star wife’s side on the red carpet before making their way inside.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, CNN reported. News broke after Diplo shared a series of videos from the special day on Instagram. In one, Turner could be seen sporting a white gown as she walked by with her husband.

“Gonna hit this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned one of the videos.

Gertie Lowe, Turner’s publicist, confirmed that the couple tied the knot. They were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at a local wedding chapel. They had been in Las Vegas to attend the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Garden Arena. PEOPLE reported that after the wedding, Turner and Jonas flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet and spent two nights at the San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

📹 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on their way to the #MetGala! (viabamelesscass) pic.twitter.com/tG7qvKHZWv — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 6, 2019

They intend to have another wedding in Europe, as they initially planned, according to PEOPLE. A source told the outlet they had to marry in the United States beforehand to make the second marriage legal, however.

“The wedding is still in Europe,” the insider said.

Jonas first shared details about the wedding in April, during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. At the time, he said the wedding was due to take place in France.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Jonas said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

He shared nothing else about the wedding, including when it would take place. He did, however, say during an appearance on The Late Late Show in March that they were planning to have a summer ceremony.

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in 2017. They first started dating in 2016, after Jonas reportedly direct messaged Turner on Instagram. Mutual friends suggested that the pair should date, according to PEOPLE. By December, they were dating exclusively.