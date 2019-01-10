Meghan Markle Reveals Causes She Will Focus on in Royal Life

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle officially announced key issues she wants to highlight in the new year.

Her office at Kensington Palace said in a statement, “The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organizations that are part of the fabric of the U.K., and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes. Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organizations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each organization focuses on something the soon-to-be-mom is passionate about, from empowering young women to supporting education for young girls — and of course, she’s not staying away from her love for animals.

Below, is a list of each organization and a brief description.

The National Theatre is being named as one of her patronages in part due to her experience as an actress. The Theatre is one of the U.K.’s most prominent, publicly funded, performing arts venues and was a role handed to her by her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

According to PEOPLE, she first gave clues this was an area of interest for her after a visit to Brinsworth House — a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers.

The Director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris, quickly reacted to the news, thanking the Queen for “long and unwavering support and service.” He added, “The Duchess shares our deeply-held conviction that theatre has the power to bring together people from all communities and walks of life. I very much look forward to working closely with Her Royal Highness in the years to come.”

The Association of Commonwealth Universities was also named as one of her patronages. She recently paid a visit to the organization last month — which is just one of many as she begins her new role. The Association of Commonwealth Universities is the world’s first international university network and remains the only accredited organization representing higher education across the Commonwealth. It was established in 1913.

She also chose Smart Work, which helps long-term, unemployed women regain their skills, confidence and tools to do well in job interviews, as well as help with their transition back into employment.

Markle selected Mayhew, an animal welfare charity that works to better the lives of animals and people to better communities in London, and those abroad internationally.

Other organizations she has been a part of as a vocal feminist include, One World Vision and United Nations Women.

These organizations will keep the Duchess more than busy as she prepares for the birth of her and Prince Harry’s first child together in the spring.

The good news is, despite being busy, she and Prince Harry will have a getaway house as their second home to relax at in rural England, when they want to get away from their hustle-bustle lifestyle.