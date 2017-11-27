Meghan Markle Describes Prince Harry’s Proposal

Monday morning, the United States awoke to the news that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle would be walking down the aisle in 2018. Now, the newly betrothed couple is speaking out about the “romantic” proposal, which Prince Harry says happened “a few weeks ago” at their cottage.

Speaking to the BBC, Markle said that she could barely let Harry finish proposing before she could say yes.

“I could barely let you finish proposing,” she said to Harry. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Harry agreed and added that Markle almost forgot about the ring amid the frenzy.

“And then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’” he said. “She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’”

Markle said the two were spending an evening alone that night and called it an “amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said. “He got on one knee.”

“Of course!” Harry replied.

Harry said that he fell “quickly” for Markle.

“The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so quickly was confirmation for me that all the stars were aligned,” he said, while holding Markle’s hand. “Everything was just perfect.”

“This beautiful woman just literally tripped and fell in my life,” he added, saying that the fact she wasn’t in his immediate social circle was refreshing.

“It was hugely refreshing to get to know someone who isn’t necessarily in your circle, who doesn’t know much about me,” Harry explained.

He added that it was also amazing “to be able to start almost afresh right from the beginning and getting to know each other step by step.”

Markle agreed, saying, “It was really refreshing because … I didn’t know about him. Everything I learned about him, I learned through him. Anything I learned about him and his family was what he would share with me and vice versa. It was really an authentic and organic way to get to know each other.”

In a press conference, a reporter asked Harry when he knew Markle was the one.

“From the very first time we met,” he responded.

The couple acknowledged the difficulty of their long-distance relationship and having to navigate around Markle’s schedule as she filmed Suits (The seventh season of the USA drama will reportedly be Markle’s last.). He noted having “4 a.m. wake-up calls” on her shoot days and juggling their different time zones, as she was based in Los Angeles.

The couple also recalled when Kensington Palace issued an unprecedented statement in November 2016, not only confirming their relationship but condemning the “abuse and harassment” by some members of the press, which included “racial undertones.”

Markle has often spoken in the press about her biracial identity, having a white father and black mother.

The actress said that press coverage was “disheartening” and led her to not read any coverage of their relationship, positive or negative.

“It’s a shame that that is the climate in this world, to focus on that,” she continued. “But I think at the end of the day, I’m really just proud of who I am and where I come from and we have never put any focus on that. We just focused on who we are as a couple.”

Prince Harry also condemned what he called a “distorted view” of the relationship through a racial lens. “For me, it’s an added member of the family. It’s another team player that’s part of the bigger team,” he added.

Harry concluded, “For all of us, we just want to … carry out our work and try and encourage others to see the world in the correct sense.”

Clarence House, the office of Harry’s father, Prince William, detailed that the two will wed in spring 2018, noting that “further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London once they are married.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @theroyalfamily