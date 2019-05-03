Meghan Markle Baby Watch: Source Reveals Labor Status

The royal baby is set to come any day now, but hasn’t arrived just yet. Despite looming speculation that Meghan Markle went into labor on Friday, sources told Entertainment Tonight she had not yet welcomed baby Sussex.

Rumors began swirling about Markle, 37, going into labor after Prince Harry postponed a scheduled trip to Amsterdam, according to the outlet. A royal source said the Duke of Sussex delaying his trip had nothing to do with the royal baby’s arrival. He still had trips planned for the coming week, according to the source, and he intended to make those engagements.

“Prince Harry has decided to postpone his trip to Amsterdam next week,” a royal source told ET on Friday. “Prince Harry has not changed plans for his Thursday trip to The Hague for the launch of the 2020 Invictus Games.”

The source notes that Prince Harry could still cancel the trip if necessary, but hadn’t as of Friday. According to the palace insider, the Duke of Sussex intended to make decisions regarding his upcoming travel plans based entirely on when Markle went into labor. Those decisions will, however, “be made in due course,” the source said.

“Invictus Games are incredibly important to the Duke of Sussex and if he can be there he will,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the duke and duchess corroborated these claims, telling ET, the trip was canceled because of “logistical planning.”

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” the statement read. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

Speculation about the royal baby’s arrival has been rife. Early this week, Queen Elizabeth II visited Frogmore Cottage, where Markle and Prince Harry, 34, live, according to PEOPLE. Some fans seemed to believe her visit was a signal that the royal baby was either on its way, or had arrived already. It appears, however, the Queen was merely visiting.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, also recently touched down in London, the Daily Express reported. This also looked like a potential sign of the impending arrival of the royal baby to outsiders. That was not the case, however.

Royal fanatics will get an update from Buckingham Palace when Markle goes into labor, and when the child arrives. The palace previously said in a statement that it will be some time before more details, or a photo, are released, as the duke and duchess want to privately enjoy the arrival of their first child for a bit first.