Matt Lauer’s Wife Reportedly ‘Desperate’ for Divorce, ‘Struggling With Anger and Embarrassment’

Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque, have been trying to stay reclusive as they deal with the fallout from the sexual misconduct allegations levied against Lauer. Now a source who is allegedly close to Lauer is speaking out about how Roque is handling the situation.

As one would expect, Roque is said to be devastated about the details of her husband’s life that have leaked out. She reportedly wants a divorce but is waiting until after the holidays to file.

“Annette has been struggling with anger and embarrassment since Matt’s firing,” the source told Hollywood Life. “She is desperate to move on from the marriage and heal from the scandal that has rocked her family. For now however, Annette is doing what she feels is best for her kids and that is putting on a brave face while carrying on through at least the holiday season as a family together.”

They added, “Annette is making the bold decision, as hard as it has been on her, not to leave Matt right now.”

The couple has only been spotted a handful of times since the news of Lauer’s firing from NBC went public.

Among the things the former TODAY host is accused of, he allegedly sent inappropriate photos to an intern and sexually assaulted a woman in his office to the point that she passed out.

Lauer’s official statement on the initial allegations is that some stories are untrue, but there are some aspects of his behavior that are true.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer wrote. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he added.