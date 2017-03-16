Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Talk Expanding Their Family

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy “really want a baby” https://t.co/Ta4BYg4Nf4 pic.twitter.com/XARa8QmuBS — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 15, 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen is ready to become a mom!

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the Elizabeth and James designer, 30, and her husband of 15 months, Olivier Sarzoky, “really want a baby.”

“They have been ready to have a child for a while,” the source adds.

Olsen is already a stepmom to Sarzoky’s two teenagers, Julien and Margot, and “absolutely loves them.”

The former child star opened up The Edit in March about her home life and revealed she regularly cooks family dinners in the couple’s $6.25 million NYC townhouse.

An insider shared they enjoy a “low key” lifestyle and “are so normal and super happy!”

Olsen even told The Edit that relaxation is the key keeping a sane and happy life. “You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it,” she said. “Or you get burned out, and then you’re not productive.”

