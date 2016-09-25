Marion Cotillard Longtime Partner Speaks out on Brad Pitt Affair Rumors

There have been more casualties than expected in Brad and Angelina’s divorce news.

The HuffPost reports Marion Cotillard’s long time partner, Guillaume Canet has broken his silence in an Instagram post.

The drama started when rumors surfaced that the split between Pitt and Jolie was possibly caused by an affair between Cotillard and Pitt. Cotillard has already addressed the issue in an Instagram post, but this is the first time her partner has spoken about it.

In his post the actor and director writes, “I don’t usually make it a habit to comment on rumors made about us. I also don’t usually talk about my private life, which, until now, I have always attentively protected.”

He continued saying, “But the fury of the tabloids, the venal stupidity of some people calling themselves journalists, the internet trolls who feel braver behind a keyboard, drive me to speak of the pride, love, respect and admiration I have for Marion staying strong and intelligent in the face all these stupid and unfounded accusations.”

Very tired of the drama surrounding Brad and his wife he added, “I think we’re all living with much more important things at the moment and now it’s time to move on and raise the bar a bit…Even if that’s a lot of work for some, I want to be positive. And as Marion said so well, I hope you get better and aspire to something more in your life than constantly sending s***!”