Maria Bello and Longtime Partner Dominique Crenn Tie the Knot in Mexico

Former NCIS star Maria Bello is a married woman. People reports that the actress wed longtime partner, Michelin chef Dominique Crenn, on May 12 in a "bohemian, chic" wedding in Mexico. The happy couple were surrounded by 140 family members and close friends that included Patricia Arquette, Gavin Rossdale, and Mariska Hargitay. The reason for the Mexican destination wedding as due to the fact that they had spent much of their time during the COVID pandemic in the country they consider "their home away from home."

The two got engaged in Paris in December 2019 and publicly announced the news at Elton John's Oscars party that following February. Bello was previously with Dan McDermott, with whom she also shares a son, Jackson. She also wrote about having a same-sex relationship with her then-partner, Clare Munn, and published a book in 2015, Whatever…Love Is Love: Questioning the Labels We Give Ourselves. Crenn, meanwhile, has two 10-year-old daughters whom she shares with ex Katherine Keon.

It's been a trying time for the couple the last four years. Bello revealed to People in 2020 that Crenn was "diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after we fell in love. So, it's been quite a year." She continued, "You really learn how someone rolls when they're sick. And I loved the way she rolls through life and dances through life even when she's really sick."

Maria Bello is best known for her role as Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane on Seasons 15-18 of NCIS. She also had a recurring role on Season 3 of the NBC medical drama ER as Dr. Anna Del Amico before being upped to series regular for Season 4 before leaving Cook County Hospital. Other credits include Coyote Ugly, both Grown Ups films, The 5th Wave, Every Day, Prime Suspect, and the Emmy-winning Netflix miniseries Beef.

Dominique Crenn has been taking over the cooking world. She is the only female chef in the country to attain three Michelin stars for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco. and has been featured in several television shows, including multiple on Food Network. Crenn was recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time for 2024.

Bello and Crenn are definitely a power couple, and it's exciting to see them start this new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to the happy pair, it certainly sounds like it's been a long time coming.