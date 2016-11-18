Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

It’s over! Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima are separating after 2 years of marriage: https://t.co/uWKwzc9Lwn pic.twitter.com/Q5XXnnhaCs — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2016

Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima’s marriage is the latest relationship that 2016 has laid waste to.

The couple has separated, according to E! News.

The Grammy winner married the model in 2014. They met five months after he broke up with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Anthony shared a surprise kiss on stage Thursday night at the Latin Grammy Awards after they performed their new duet. The liplock prompted speculation that the pair could be rekindling their romance, since Lopez had broken up with longtime boyfriend Casper Smart in August.

De Lima was not in attendance at the award show. Anthony’s wedding band was also notably missing.