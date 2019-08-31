Mama June’s House Gets Totally Destroyed New Photos Reveal

“Mama June” Shannon recently moved out of her home with boyfriend Geno Doak, and the new tenants were shocked by what they left behind. The reality TV couple is reportedly moving into an RV, while the new owners of their home are tearing it apart and starting all over.

Shannon and Doak have been on a bit of a self-destructive path in recent months, so it is no surprise that their home was in rough shape. According to a new report by TMZ, the damage was so severe that it was not worth repairing. Neighbors told the outlet that the new neighbors are practically destroying their home and doing it over from scratch.

The outlet published photos of Doak and Shannon’s house in Hampton, Georgia. The place appears to be under construction, so it is hard to tell what was left by the couple and what is simply a result of the house work. However, there is writing in marker all over the bathroom mirror and visible dirt on some white walls.

The new owners tore out the kitchen sink altogether, apparently planning to put in a new one. They also shared photos of the oven, pulled out from the wall to reveal grime inside and out. In the garage, the showed a chest freezer which was left unplugged, resulting in a film if refuse clinging to the bottom.

Still, the shell of the house is stunning, with a brick exterior and fine wood-work. The new owners are reportedly a family of four, and it looks like they are already hard at work sanding, painting and making the place their own. Reports indicate that some rooms have been stripped to the drywall and subflooring.

With their house now in the past, Shannon and Doak are reportedly planning to tour the country in an RV full time. The couple have been on their own since Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson moved out to live with her older sister. She gave her mother an ultimatum, saying she had to choose between Doak and her.

The family has apparently held firm on that promise. Alana had a birthday on Wednesday, turning 13, but it does not appear that Shannon was there for the celebration. Alana is living with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and all four daughters are standing firm in their conviction that Doak is a negative influence on Shannon.

The issues really began to heat up earlier this year, when Shannon and Doak were arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. At the time, police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession, indicating use of crack cocaine.

Since then, Shannon’s daughters have initiated an intervention for her, which was televised on the final episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. So far, it does not appear that Shannon is taking them up on their offers of help and support.