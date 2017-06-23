Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Son Will Be Part of Their Wedding in the Sweetest Way

A post shared by my everything, Peta Jane💟 (@stunning_petajane) on May 16, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are prepping for their summer nuptials!

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Dancing With the Stars couple will be tying the knot next month and have recruited their 5-month-old son Shai to be their ring bearer.

“Maks and Peta’s wedding will be something to remember! It will be a huge wedding that will span the course of a three day weekend,” the source said.

The big day will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Oheka Castle, an exclusive venue in Long Island. Wedding guests will be treated to a Shabbat dinner the night before, in addition to a Sunday brunch the day after the wedding.

The source added that Murgatroyd is nervous her son will cry through most of the ceremony, but thrilled he’ll be part of the festivities.

Chmerkovskiy’s cousin and former Dancing With the Stars troupe dancer, Nicole Volynets, is helping to plan and style the wedding. Murgatroyd will have two dresses, the source reported.

A second inside revealed that several DWTS friends will attend the wedding, including Sharna Burgess and Tony Dovolani, who are both in the bridal party. And, of course, Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Val, will also be there.

It sounds like it’ll be quite the big day!

