Magnolia Network Star Gets Engaged After Privately Separating From Husband

Magnolia Network’s Gray Benko has found love once again!

The Anything But Gray star announced on Tuesday that she is engaged to Bobby McCullough almost three years after her separation from ex-husband Mike Benko.

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“Major life update,” Gray captioned an Instagram post featuring moments from her life with McCullough. “I know people talk about getting engaged to their best friend but, in this case, I mean it literally.”

“I have never gotten to experience falling in love with someone who, at one point, was just my best friend. But let me tell you, it is magical,” she continued. “The way he makes me laugh harder than anyone else can make me laugh. The way he makes life feel light for my children. The way he supports me and takes care of me and always lifts me up, no matter how hard the day is.”

In a final note to her fiancé. Gray concluded, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing with you. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life loving you and being loved by you. I love you doesn’t even cut it @dynesmedia”

Gray’s followers were thrilled for the design star, with one person commenting, “Congratulations! Actions always speak louder than words and the happiness that is radiating though out your photos speaks volumes! Wishing you a lifetime of love and true grounding.” Another added, “You two look great together! So happy for you [Gray]!” as a third chimed in, “Screaming. Crying. Throwing up. I love y’all. the sweetest!! I love your love.”

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Gray and Mike used to co-star on Magnolia Network’s Happy to be Home with the Benkos, but quietly separated in 2023. The former couple, who share daughter Farris and son Charlie, listed their official date of separation as April 2023 in court documents obtained by TMZ in January 2024, with Mike leaving the couple’s shared home at the time of their separation. The former couple has not publicly addressed the end of their marriage.

Gray’s new show for Magnolia Network, Anything But Gray, launched in October 2025 and also features her design partner, Chelcie Eastman, and her dad, “Grumpy.”



