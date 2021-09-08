Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell, Shares Stunning Wedding Photo

Emily in Paris star Lilly Collins revealed she and director Charlie McDowell tied the knot over the holiday weekend, sharing some incredible photos on Instagram from the momentous occasion. Collins posed in her white lace wedding gown, kissing her husband under a beautiful outdoor background in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond [Charlie Mcdowell]…What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” Collins wrote in the caption.

She continued in another post highlighting her big day. This time with her veil, the two kissed next to a waterfall. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” Collins said next to the image. Her new husband also updated his followers with a few photos of his own from the event. “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you,” he wrote on Instagram, before adding, “This moment will forever play inside my head.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The happy couple received many congratulations in their comments on social media from notable friends and family –– including Reese Witherspoon. “I’m so happy for you two! Many happy wishes for a wonderful marriage!” the Legally Blonde actress wrote under Collins’ post. Other celebrities to wish the couple well include Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, and Natalia Bryant.

Collins previously spoke on her engagement to McDowell in October, gushing with excitement over the couple’s next role in each other’s lives. “I am just completely over the moon and so excited,” she told USA Today at the time. “I am so excited to be his fiancée, and it was a magical experience that I’ll just never forget.””I just keep referencing it as this deep knowing feeling where I feel I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, with the person I’m supposed to be with, feeling the way I’m supposed to feel,” she continued. “It’s just that knowing feeling that takes over your whole body, and just being uncontrollably happy. My cheeks just kept hurting, and I feel very grateful.”