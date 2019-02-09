Liam Hemsworth Reveals If Miley Cyrus Took His Last Name After Wedding

Miley Cyrus changed her name once again following her wedding to longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

The Isn’t It Romantic star revealed happily that his wife made the decision to take his last name and is “Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” he said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

According to Us Weekly, the actor revealed it was Cyrus’ decision to change her name again.

“She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

As for Hemsworth, the actor has gotten used to calling the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer his wife.

“It’s become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was… I mean, it’s only been a month and a half,” he said. “But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with ‘wife’ and ‘husband.’”

The Hunger Games star also opened up on the couple’s decision to hold a small, secret wedding during the holidays. Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in Nashville back in December.

“We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” he told the morning show hosts. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

The new comments come a few days after Hemsworth first broke his silence on the wedding during an interview with E! News.

“It’s great! It’s great, the ring fits,” Hemsworth said, after a reporter asked him how it felt to walk the red carpet with a wedding ring on his finger. “It’s an awesome thing to go through. You know, we’ve been together a long time, and it felt like it was the right time to do it.”

While their relationship might have gone through a major change, Hemsworth admitted a lot of things are still the same between them.

“It’s sort of, uh, ‘same, same, but different,’” he joked at the time. “Not much about the relationship changes, but I guess you sort of have this, you know, husband and wife thing. It’s great. I’m loving it. I’m really grateful to be in the position I’m in.”

Cyrus also recently made fans swoon when she posted a love not for the Australian actor on his birthday.

“I love having a teeth brushin’ partner & when I’m lazy how you’ll comb my hair,” she wrote in a post shared via Twitter and Instagram. “I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer – because having a boyfriend (Oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever… I love how you let ME be ME.”