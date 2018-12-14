Lenny Kravitz Speaks out About Daughter Zoe Kravitz Working With Ex-Fiancee Nicole Kidman

Lenny Kravitz joked about his daughter Zoe Kravitz working with his former fiancee, Nicole Kidman, on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

While on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday, Kravitz was asked how he feels about Zoe working with Kidman on the acclaimed drama series.

“I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show,” the “Fly Away” singer told Cohen. “Zoe hadn’t seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.”

Kravitz said that, all these years after dating Kidman, the two are now friends.

“And that’s about it… Some things just don’t work, but the wonderful thing is that we’re all friends,” he said.

Cohen also asked Kravitz about the rumors he dated Madonna. The singer said they have “always been really good friends,” but were never a romantic item.

Kravitz dated Kidman in 2003, after she divorced Tom Cruise in 2001. Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006. In 2017, Kidman confirmed that she and Kravitz were even engaged at one point.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy,” Kidman told Net-A-Porter‘s The Edit when asked if she knew any of her Big Little Lies co-stars before working with them on the show.

Zoe also told The Edit that Kidman would often take her to the movies when the Aquaman star was living with her father.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together,” Zoe said. “I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

Zoe’s mother is Lisa Bonet, whom Kravitz was married to from 1987 to 1993. Last year, Bonet married Jason Momoa, who plays Kidman’s son in Aquaman.

Big Little Lies is based on the book by Liane Moriarty and starred Kidman as Celeste Wright and Zoe as Bonnie Carlson. Other members of the cast include Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Laura Dern. Although originally planned as a miniseries, HBO ordered a second season, with Meryl Streep cast as the mother of Skarsgard’s character.

Filming has already finished and the new season is expected to debut in 2019.

As for Kravitz, he released his newest studio album, Raise Vibration, in September.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images