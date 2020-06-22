Lauren Akins Praises 'Best Daddy' Thomas Rhett on Father's Day

✖

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, share three daughters, and Akins made sure to share a social media shoutout to her husband on Father's Day on Sunday to celebrate him and all he does for their family. Akins used Instagram to post a slideshow of photos of Rhett and their daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray, 2-year-old Ada James and 4-month-old Lennon Love, starting with a snap of the proud dad sitting in a chair, his three girls draped around him in matching dresses.

"Thomas Rhett you are the best daddy to our 3 little girls," Akins wrote. "You keep us steady, constantly entertain us, love us better than anyone could, cook us amazing food, point us to Jesus, (try to) teach us everything about music, make us laugh every single day, and with you leading our family we get to live out the most incredible adventure. Happy Father’s Day honey, you are so loved." The post also included photos of Rhett with his older daughters when they were younger as well as more recent shots and ended with a shot of the singer cradling a newborn Lennon on his chest.

After becoming a family of five shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Rhett recently joked to Cody Alan that his home was a big of a "chaotic mess" at the moment. "I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," he explained. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed."

The Akins family recently took a break from their Tennessee home for a trip to the beach, where Rhett shared a heart-melting photo of his two older daughters hugging each other as they stood on the sand at sunset. "This is pretty much everything," his caption read.