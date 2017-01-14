Lamar Odom Breaks Down Recalling Hospital Time With Khloé Kardashian By His Side

In an upcoming interview with The Doctors, Lamar Odom gets very emotional recalling his time in the hospital following a near-fatal overdose last year.

According to Us Weekly, during the interview Odom gets choked up discussing the ordeal, and how Khloé Kardashian was by his side through it all despite them having split up long ago.

“I didn’t know [why I was in the hospital] until Khloé had told me that I was in a coma,” a tearful Odom said in a sneak peek released on Saturday, January 14. “I couldn’t even speak at the time. I couldn’t talk, so I was scared.”

Dr. Travis, conducting the interview, replied with a very raw, honest answer saying, “I will openly admit to you that I was scared to death for your life. It was hard to think what could’ve possibly happened to have put you in that place.”

Odom recalled his last memory before waking up from the coma saying he remembered “being in that damn [Love Ranch] brothel, thinking I was going to just rest a little bit.”

He also drops a pretty big bombshell on audiences when he admits he wants Kardashian back. What do you think, Womanistas? Should she consider getting back together with Odom?

