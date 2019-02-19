Lady Gaga and Fiance Christian Carino Break Up

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are not headed down the aisle anymore.

The “Shallow” singer’s rep confirmed the news of the end of her engagement Tuesday, following days of rumors that the relationship had ended.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Rumors swirled that the couple had separated when fans noticed that Gaga had stopped wearing her engagement ring during the Grammy Awards on Feb 10. Gaga also did not mention Carino in her acceptance speech after her hit song won the awards for best pop duo or group performance prize.

Gaga also walked the red carpet with her “Shallow” co-writers, and Carino did not attend the ceremony despite being her date for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

Speculation of the split spiked on Valentine’s Day, when the singer shared photos of her new tattoos on Instagram, rather than a photo of the couple. Gaga debuted the A Star Is Born-themed ink, which consists of a large tattoo on her spine that pays tribute to her role as Ally in the Best Picture-nominated drama.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’ by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose,” Gaga wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the completed tattoo of an intricate outline of a single rose on a long stem with the words, ‘la vie en rose’ written in script beside it.

Gaga also showed off her new ink of the musical notes “G” and “A” on sheet lines of sheet music tattooed on the inside of her arm to spell out her famous stage name.

The singer made headlines back in October when she confirmed her engagement to Carino during Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. Gaga thanked “my fiancé Christian” during the touching speech.

Gaga and the talent agent started dating as early as February 2017, when the pair was spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert.

A source previously told the publication that finding Carino was a surprise for Gaga, who had just ended a five-year relationship with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.

“She wasn’t expecting to find love with Christian so quickly,” the source said at the time, “but things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

The singer will next perform live alongside A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper during the live telecast of the 2019 Oscars, where the pair will perform “Shallow.” Aside from her original song nomination, Gaga is also nominated for her role as Ally in the Best Actress category.

The Oscars will air live Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.