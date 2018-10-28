Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Buy $13.5 Million Home Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split the cost of a massive Beverly Hills mansion recently, spelling good news for their quiet romance.

Jenner and Scott are not the kind of couple that puts on a lot of public displays of affection, so it can be hard to read where they are at as young, unmarried parents. Fans often worry that the two will split, however, their recent purchase seems like a good sign. The two split the costs of $13.45 million home, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The massive estate is located in the Post Office section Beverly Hills. It has 9,680 square feet of living space in total, including seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and other open common areas. The house is two stories, with plenty of outdoor space and an open-air dining room on the second floor.

The house also boasts European oak floors, a built-in fireplace and many other modern fixtures. It has a huge center island in the kitchen, worthy of a trained chef. In addition, there is a wine cellar on the main floor.

Jenner and Scott have a master suite upstairs with a picturesque view of the city and the ocean beyond. They have two bathrooms, two closets, a home office and a massage room. In total, their personal space is about 2,300 square feet.

Meanwhile, the backyard is as extravagant as any movie set, with meticulous landscaping and a huge patio. The yard is centered around a swimming pool. There is also a guest house, a spa and a three-car garage on the premises. All in all, the property is about 1-acre.

Jenner is well-known for her huge portfolio of real estate interests. The young make-up mogul currently lives in Callabasas in an equally breathtaking mansion. According to the L.A. Times, she also holds three homes in the Hidden Hills, one of which she put up for sale last year for $5.4 million. At 21 years old, Forbes estimated Jenner’s personal wealth at about $900 million this year, between her real estate, her cosmetics business and her participation in the family’s reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jenner and Scott had their daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February. The pregnancy was a jealously guarded secret before that, and Jenner did not even officially confirm it until she had given birth.

At that point, she released a documentary-style video on YouTube, showing clips from her journey with Scott. The video shows some of the couple’s clearest moments as a couple and a family.

