Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Reportedly Was Married to the Mother of Tristan Thompson’s Son

The world of celebrity romance is smaller than we thought, as a new report states that Kylie Jenner‘s ex, Tyga, was once married to Tristan Thompson‘s ex, Jordan Craig.

The celebrity orbit around the Kardashian-Jenner family has grown even more entangled with the latest revelation about Tyga and Craig. According to a new report by TMZ, the two got married in September of 2010. The rapper and model filed for divorce just a month later, yet the connection weaves an even more dense web around the family’s love lives than previously thought.

Tyga dated Jenner for almost three years, ending in the April of 2017. At the time, their age difference was scandalous to many fans, especially because of rumors that their romance began before Jenner was of age.

By then Tyga reportedly had a history with Craig already. Craig dated Thompson until the summer of 2016, when he broke up with her and got together with Khloe Kardashian. Shortly after their split, Craig gave birth to Thompson’s son, Prince, now 2 years old. Even then, some fans had a bad feeling about Thompson, seeing that he was willing to break up with a woman just before she gave birth.

History repeated itself in April of 2018, when Thompson was spotted cheating on Kardashian less than 48 hours before she gave birth to their daughter, True. After almost a year of trying to make it work, Kardashian broke things off with Thompson in February when he was reportedly seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods at a party.

Adding to this fraught web of relationships is Blac Chyna, Tyga’s ex. The two were together for years, and Blac Chyna even gave birth to their son, King Cairo, who is now 6 years old. After they broke up, Blac Chyna began a complicated relationship with Rob Kardashian, which is still having ripple effects for the family to this day.

Chyna just recently opened up about her relationship with Kardashian in an interview on The Wendy Williams Show. On Wednesday, she said that she was unceremoniously kicked out of Tyga’s house when the rapper began dating Jenner. However, in her time of turmoil, Kardashian reached out to her.

“And that’s when the family was like, ‘Bye, girl,’ and threw me underneath the bus,” she said. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and what not, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram, like, all the time, and I thought it was a set-up, like, they trying to set me up to go with the brother, I’m not falling for that.”

There are a lot of open-ended questions in the Kardashian family’s love life, but answers are likely on the way. The drama between Khloe Kardashian, Thompson and Woods is expected to play out later this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.