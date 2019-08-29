Kylie Jenner Appears to ‘Shotgun’ Cannabis Smoke From Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner may have seen her ex-boyfriend Tyga this week, but she’s making it clear she’s happy with Travis Scott. The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared an intimate video to her Instagram Story Tuesday night with Scott, who blew smoke into her her mouth in the backseat of a car as they left a party.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Not Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 28, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

The two were dressed to the nines after hitting the red carpet for the premiere of a documentary about Scott that premiered on Netflix that same night: Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The parents brought along their 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who made her red carpet debut in a camouflage outfit, white sneakers and diamond stud earrings.

The family of three posed for photos in front of photographers with Scott, 28, planting a few kisses on both Stormi and Jenner.

In the documentary, which chronicles Scott’s life from his childhood to the journey of his music career, there also appears never-before-seen footage of Stormi’s birth. In the clips, which Jenner shared to her Instagram Story and called the “best day of [her] life,” Scott holds Jenner’s hand while she lies in a hospital bed. Another shot shows Jenner cuddling up with a swaddled and sleeping Stormi. Scott is also shown cradling the newborn.

One clip shows the rapper on the phone telling his friend that Stormi would only stop crying for him or Jenner. “She was crying hard as f—,” he said before adding that others tried to calm her down. “As soon as I walked over there, she stopped crying. As soon as I walked away, started crying. They handed her to Kylie, stopped crying.”

The parents welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2017, revealing her arrival a few days later in an announcement that was actually their first confirmation that Jenner was even pregnant. Since then, they’ve shared frequent updates of little Stormi, as well as shots of them together as a couple.

Dating since early 2017, fans constantly speculate if they will get married soon, which Scott confirmed he wants to do. In a December 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, he said he is planning on proposing at some point.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”