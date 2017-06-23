Kristin Cavallari Gets Real About How Her Marriage Isn’t Exactly ‘Perfect’

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Former star of The Hills, Kristin Cavallari is opening up about how she and her husband, retired Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler put in a “conscious” effort to make their marriage work.

The 30-year-old fashion designer tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that the two have their issues just like any other couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Chicago Mansion on Lake Michigan for $4.75 Million

“Our relationship isn’t perfect,” she said. “But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do.”

Cavallari has been candid in the past about the fact that she and Cutler, 34, regularly attended couples therapy as a means to save their marriage. But she now reveals that the pair haven’t attended therapy “in a minute.”

She credits communication as a key to helping them stay on track.

“It’s so much easier said than done,” she said. “I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship — you can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person.”

She goes on to say that she believes when you don’t put those values and appreciation on the other, that’s possibly when a couple starts to slip into trouble.

“I mean, we have our issues,” she said. “Our relationship isn’t perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do.”

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

The couple, who have been married since June 2013, have three children together, sons, Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3 and a daughter, Saylor, 19 months — but Cavallari doesn’t hide the fact that children can sometimes hinder the easy-going nature of a relationship.

“God, I’ll be the first to admit it — especially with three little kids! It’s hard,” she admits. “You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there.”

She adds that it “really is difficult sometimes,” saying, “We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we’ll always be able to use.”

The pair, who recently listed their home in Chicago to move to Nashville after Cutler’s release from the Bears, say the plan was always to move to Tennessee to raise their family.

“Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on,” she admits. “It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more — and I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week. I’m very excited for the future for him.”

Related:

Kristin Cavallari’s Husband Jay Cutler Inks Deal for TV Job

Kristin Cavallari Shares NSFW Beach Snap of Husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors While on Vacation With Husband Jay Culter