Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Against Body Shamers on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari knows her husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, is “hot AF!”
Cavallari, 30, shared a photo of the two of them from her birthday “surprise” vacation in Mexico and her followers started commenting on Cutler’s weight and looks, PEOPLE reports.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“WTF did he eat himself,” wrote one.
“Who’s the lesbian on the left?” said another.
Cavallari defended her hubby by sharing a new, more flattering photo of him.
“Since Jay looked like a 300-lb. lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one,” she posted.
The former Laguna Beach star is no stranger to haters, but she won’t stand for people attacking her family.
“I’ve been dealing with criticism since I was 17,” Cavallari said. “When it’s me, I can handle it, I can take it. I have thick skin.”
“When it’s about my kids or my husband, I get really defensive. And then I become a little fighter, and I’ve been known to get a little trigger-happy sometimes.”
Related:
‘The Hills’ Star Kristin Cavallari Dismisses Criticism That Her Sons Are Too Thin
Kristin Cavallari Opens up About Life a Year After Brother’s Death
Celebrity Moms Take to Social Media to Protect Their Kids