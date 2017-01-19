Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Against Body Shamers on Instagram

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a “surprise” trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Kristin Cavallari knows her husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, is “hot AF!”

Cavallari, 30, shared a photo of the two of them from her birthday “surprise” vacation in Mexico and her followers started commenting on Cutler’s weight and looks, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WTF did he eat himself,” wrote one.

“Who’s the lesbian on the left?” said another.

Cavallari defended her hubby by sharing a new, more flattering photo of him.

“Since Jay looked like a 300-lb. lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one,” she posted.

Husband and gusband. And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one 😍. PS….look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

The former Laguna Beach star is no stranger to haters, but she won’t stand for people attacking her family.

“I’ve been dealing with criticism since I was 17,” Cavallari said. “When it’s me, I can handle it, I can take it. I have thick skin.”

“When it’s about my kids or my husband, I get really defensive. And then I become a little fighter, and I’ve been known to get a little trigger-happy sometimes.”

Related:

‘The Hills’ Star Kristin Cavallari Dismisses Criticism That Her Sons Are Too Thin

Kristin Cavallari Opens up About Life a Year After Brother’s Death

Celebrity Moms Take to Social Media to Protect Their Kids