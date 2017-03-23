Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Making Nashville Their Permanent Home

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced earlier this week that they are saying goodbye to Chicago and now their new destination has been revealed! The family is trading in the Windy City for Music City.

Multiple sources close to Womanista have confirmed that the family is going to make their home in Nashville their permanent residence!

The family had lived in Chicago while Cutler played for the Chicago Bears. Their move coincides with him being cut from the NFL team.

On Monday Cavallari shared a sweet farewell to Chicago on Instagram.

“I’m really gonna miss this place,” she wrote. “Not only we’re all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I’ve made some amazing girlfriends, and I’ve really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don’t know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us.”

