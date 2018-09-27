Kristen Bell Claps Back at Critics of Her Drug Use Around Sober Husband Dax Shepard

Actress Kristen Bell is responding to those who criticized her recreational drug use around her husband, Dax Shepard, who has been sober for 14 years.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, the actress came to her own defense, claiming that she doesn’t “deal with negative comments” and had only recently been made aware of the backlash surrounding her confession that she smokes marijuana once a week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just found out about this, by the way,” Bell said when host Abby Huntsman mentioned the backlash prompted online following her reveal that she recreationally smokes weed, according to TooFab. “If you’re not using your critical thinking skills and you can’t give me the benefit of the doubt in a situation and you just come at me, I don’t have time for that, I just don’t. I respond to positive things.”

Bell also referenced her husband’s past struggles with addiction, admitting that she learned of the backlash to her statements from him after he came to her defense last Wednesday.

“He said he lost his privilege to drink, I didn’t,” she explained. “He’s like, that would be like asking a diabetic spouse, don’t ever eat sugar in front of me.”

The Good Place actress went on to explain she would change her smoking habits if her husband, who is currently 14 years sober, were in his first years of sobriety.

“If he was year 1 of sobriety, I would absolutely [refrain from smoking marijuana],” Bell said. “But if he sees me smoke a vape once a month, he’s not giving me signals that he’s like going out on a three-day bender.”

Bell also explained that while she recreationally uses marijuana, she believes in the “healing properties of CBD” and uses it to treat her anxiety, though she refrains from doing so around her children.

The actress’ comments come following a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, during which time Bell opened up about her recreational drug use, saying she likes to vape weed once a week when her and Shepard’s daughters aren’t around. In the interview, Bell also claimed that weed was her “drug of choice.”

Bell also addressed her husband’s opinion on the matter, stating that Shepard “doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason,” and adding that he “just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms.”

Despite the drug usage and the subsequent backlash, Bell recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband’s strength in his journey to sobriety, writing that she “will forever be in awe of your dedication.”