Kourtney Kardashian and ‘Grown-ish’ Star Luka Sabbat Reportedly Dating ‘Exclusively’

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are reportedly officially a couple, after weeks of outings fueling speculation about their relationship status.

The pair were first seen together last week, stepping out for dinner in Los Angeles, though at the time sources insisted the pair were just friends. Now, it seems things have taken a turn.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.”

The insider described how the mother of three’s relationship with the 20-year-old Grown-ish star is different from her previous relationship with model Younes Bendjima.

“They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes.”

Kardashian, 39, shares three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The couple was spotted hanging out together at Nice Guy in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 14 for the first time, right around the time when Kardashian was rumored to be getting back together with Bendjima after the pair were seen sharing meals together several times.

“Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls. There is nothing romantic going on,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Sabbat, who was recently promoted to series regular for the second season of Grown-ish, is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, being friends with Kendall Jenner for a long time and once modeling in Kanye West’s Yeezy season 1 in 2015.

Kardashian and Sabbat were once again seen together the following Saturday, reportedly showing some PDA at a nightclub opening.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Sabbat attended the opening of TAO Chicago, alongside nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman and Malika Haqq, before the pair headed to another event at the FOUND Hotel.

Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that the two were “getting cozy” at the hotel club and were joined by Kardashian’s group of friends.

“[They were] loving on each other, sitting together, holding hands,” a witness told the outlet at the time.

News of Kardashian and Bendjima’s split first surfaced in August, along with rumors that he had cheated on Kardashian and was already moving on. The pair were seen together in early September, though it seems as though the won’t be getting back together after all.

