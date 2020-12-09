Kirsten Dunst and Husband Jesse Plemons: Photos Together Through the Years

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons first met one another while filming Fargo in 2016. Four years later, the two are happily married and enjoying life together. They welcomed their first son, Ennis Howard Plemons, on May 3, 2018.

The two starred in the second season of the hit FX series. In Fargo, Dunst played the leading part of Peggy Blumquist with Plemons as Ed Blumquist. Their on-screen characters were, ironically, married. Plemons was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Support Actor in a Limited Series for his part. Meanwhile, Dunst picked up Golden Globe and Emmy nomination as well as winning at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actress in a Miniseries. Before their highly-acclaimed roles in Fargo, the two had two different career paths. For Plemons, he gained fame as Landry on Friday Night Lights, a series that lasted from 2006-2011. He also appeared in Season 5 of Breaking Bad and later in the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. From an early age, Dunst appeared in Little Women, Jumanji and Small Soldiers, eventually taking on roles like Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Bring It On.

Here are some of the best photos of the two over the years, going back to when they met while filming Fargo and through January’s Golden Globe ceremony.