Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors Late Husband James on His Birthday

Kimberly Van Der Beek is missing her late husband, James Van Der Beek. the Dawson’s Creek actor died at the age of 48 on Feb. 11 after a three year battle with cancer.

The couple share six young children. A few years prior to his passing, they relocated from California to Texas where they lived life on a ranch.

On what would have been his 49th birthday, Kimberly shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram. “Would be your 49th birthday today. And I’m missing you tremendously,” she began via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 8, alongside a photo of her and James. She then shared a series of images and videos of James, including with their six children.

In one clip, he smiled as he cleared brush. “Just a year and a half ago. Doing what he loved. Working this land,” Kimberly wrote, before adding in text over another video, “And his other favorite thing — building things here.”

In another clip she shared of James captioned “always dancing with his kids,” she also uploaded an image of him carrying one of their children on his back and “taking them on adventures.” “Adventures on the road,” Kimberly wrote over an image of James driving, before adding over another clip, “Dancing in whatever random place we landed.”

“You are the light of your lives. Your love. Beauty. Presence. Tenderness. Protection. Safety. Creativity. Singing,” she wrote, adding in separate Instagram Stories, “I’m so grateful for the time. … The way you were at births, held our newborns, revered me … I will cherish forever.”

In a statement following his passing, she reflected on his brave battle and advocacy. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the statement noted on his Instagram at the time. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”