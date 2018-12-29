Kim Kardashian Had a Wardrobe ‘Slip’ at Christmas Eve That Left Kanye West ‘Satisfied’

Kim Kardashian and her family recently celebrated Christmas Eve with their annual party, and it seems the makeup mogul’s wardrobe was a big hit with her husband, Kanye West.

The reality star wore a low-cut long sleeved white gown to the bash, which caused her to have a slight nip slip after sledding with Paris Hilton on the snow-covered hill Kardashian had had made for the party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems West had been expecting the wardrobe malfunction, telling Spaghetti Boys founder Kerwin Frost in a video from the party posted on Thursday, “She had a nip slip at the Christmas party. I was waiting for the nip slip and now I’m satisfied!”

“I know, I know, I know,” Kardashian said in the video as she covered up in a white coat. “I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?”

The KKW Beauty founder had been sledding with longtime friend Paris Hilton, who was also dressed for the holiday in a red gown.

West even shared a video of the pair’s antics on his Twitter account, writing, “BFF.”

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” Kim excitedly says in the clip as Hilton agrees, “Let’s do it!”

Hilton also shared a video of the pair from the bash on her own Instagram account, writing, “So much fun celebrating Christmas Eve with my gorgeous girl @KimKardashian.”

Kardashian also stirred up a bit of controversy regarding the holiday bash when she shared a family photo from the event in which her 5-year-old daughter North could be seen wearing bright red lipstick.

Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

After receiving backlash for her parenting choice, the 38-year-old explained that the accessory was North’s choice.

“She picked it though!” Kardashian tweeted. “It’s a special occasion!”

The mom of three was also shamed in relation to her oldest child earlier this year when North was photographed with straightened hair.

“She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party!” Kardashian tweeted to one fan who had commented on a photo of North. “This pic was taken back in June on her bday.”

She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday //t.co/f0WlCYnCEo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin