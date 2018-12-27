Kim Kardashian Reveals Family Christmas Photos With Kanye West and Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to put together a stunning Christmas card!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple shared a series of holiday family photos from their annual Christmas Eve party on social media Wednesday, giving a glimpse into their glam Christmas attire.

“Merry Christmas,” Kardashian captioned the photos, which show herself and West looking cheery with their three children—North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

In another tweet, she revealed another family photo taken outside of the family’s Calabasas home amid a shower of Christmas lights.

“Christmas 2018,” she wrote alongside the photo, accompanied by two snowflake emojis.

It certainly has been an eventful year for the famous family, who welcomed daughter Chicago in January via a surrogate. Aside from the adjustment in having a baby in the family once again, Kardashian and West have reportedly been strained over the rapper’s controversial sociopolitical opinions he’s tweeted and professed repeatedly throughout the year, including support for President Donald Trump and the bizarre statement that enslaved people were only so by “choice.”

Most recently, he engaged in a one-sided Twitter fight with fellow rapper Drake, claiming he had “threatened” his family. West has claimed in the past to have been diagnosed as bipolar, but recently walked his statement back by claiming he had been misdiagnosed.

Earlier this month, a source claiming to be close to Kardashian told Radar that the continued drama from West has the reality personality considering a separation.

The source said West’s antics have become “past the point of getting old, and she’s fed up with all of this.”

“The more crap Kanye talks, the more and more Kim feels unsafe,” the source continued, adding that the 38-year-old mother thinks “divorce is the only option.”

“Kanye continues to throw Kim and her family into the fire and she is constantly getting threats and harassment. It is just past the point of getting old and Kim is so fed up with all of this,” the source added.

Kardashian has regularly defended her husband as a creative, calling him “the worst communicator,” at Variety’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit, according to Cosmopolitan.

But the source continued to Radar that “Kim is forced to defend Kanye over and over even if she doesn’t necessarily agree with his stance. He just tells her what she needs to say and most of the time she doesn’t even know what she is defending him about.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian