Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Kanye West Valentine’s Day Throwback

Kim Kardashian is throwing it way back while wishing Kanye West a happy Valentine’s Day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Thursday to gush over her husband, sharing two photos of the couple from back in the day—one of the two kissing and a smiling selfie.

“Happy Valentines Day babe!!!” she captioned the photos. “I love you so much.”

West had quite the surprise for his wife in turn, hiring famous saxophone player Kenny G to play for the couple in their home, which Kardashian documented on her Instagram Story, revealing the musician played in the midst of a room filled with multicolored roses, each in an individual vase.

This Valentine’s Day is a special one for Kardashian and West as they await the birth of their fourth child, a little boy, via a surrogate.

The famous couple is already parents to son Saint, 3, daughter North, 5, and daughter Chicago, 1, also born via surrogate.

In a Feb. 7 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the KKW Beauty founder explained she hopes the new baby will even out the dynamic in the Kardashian West household.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” Kardashian told a shocked Fallon.

“I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one,” she explained. “So he’s like still living his life.”

In 2018, Kardashian explained that the couple’s fourth child would be their last, telling Elle, “I don’t think I could handle more than [four]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

As for why she and West decided to go the surrogacy route for their two most recent children, Kardashian explained that her pregnancies with North and Saint were miserable due to the dangerous health complications she suffered throughout.

“I hated being pregnant,” she said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardshian