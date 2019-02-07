Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Ditch $14 Million Miami Condo Deal for Bahamas Retreat

In December, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines after West purchased a $14 million Miami Beach condo for his wife for Christmas, but it seems the famous pair has now reconsidered the massive buy.

Sources told TMZ that Kardashian and West are no longer going through with the purchase, instead deciding that they would rather purchase a vacation home that offers their family more privacy. The couple, who shares daughters North and Chicago and son Saint, are reportedly looking at real estate in the Bahamas and other tropical locales to find something more secluded that “the whole family can enjoy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for West, he won’t get back the $600,000 deposit he dropped on the Miami condo, though for someone who can spend $14 million on a condo, it likely won’t be missed too much.

The rapper surprised his wife with the condo, which is located in an exclusive building dubbed “Billionaire Beach Bunker.” TMZ reported that the unit is 4,700 square feet and includes four bedrooms, five and a half baths and a large terrace, while the building itself features a gym, pool and spa.

When they visited, they were photographed on the balcony, which reportedly led the duo to reconsider the condo due to the level of privacy it allows.

Kardashian has previously spoken about her relationship with privacy, noting that in years past, she would have been thrilled to be photographed so often.

“We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show. Then it was like, ‘What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?” she said during a recent appearance on The Alec Baldwin Show.

The mom of three added that it was her husband who inspired her to lead a more private life.

“Yeah and now, I’d say most of…it started with Kanye, because he lived a more…his work life is very public but then when he was off, he was very private,” she said. “And I was so…everything had to be public for me back then.”

Kardashian added that she decided to “flip it” and now focuses on different aspects in life.

“Now it’s like, on my time off, I’m like, ‘Where are the locations that I could go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?” she said. “All I want is privacy, and I never thought I’d ever be to that point.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff