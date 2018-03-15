Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Locks Lips With Tristan Thompson in Sweet Birthday Tribute



Khloé Kardashian can’t keep her hands off her man!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member locked lips with boyfriend Tristan Thompson while wishing the NBA player a happy 27th birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 8-month-pregnant celeb took to Instagram to share a pink tinted black and white photo of the two kissing at what appears to have been her surprise 33rd birthday party.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love!” she gushed in the caption. “How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!”

The couple is just weeks away from welcoming their first child, a baby girl.

Kardashian was shocked to find out she was carrying a little girl during her gender reveal on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale this month.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” she said, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

But now that she’s had time to process the news, Kardashian is celebrating how close her daughter will be with cousins Stormi, born to Kylie Jenner in February, and Chicago, born to Kim Kardashian via a surrogate in January.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Kardashian tweeted after the airing of the finale. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Kardashian also recently celebrated her pajama-themed baby shower, which was filled to the brim with whimsical topiaries and pink balloons.

“Where do I even begin?!?!” she captioned a slideshow of decoration photos earlier this week. “How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? [Jeff Leatham] and his ENTIRE team and [Mindy Weiss] and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian