Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Torn’ About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian isn’t ready to let go of her relationship with Tristan Thompson just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians new mom, 33, gave birth to baby True Thompson on April 12, just days after video evidence of her NBA player boyfriend allegedly cheating on her surfaced.

Kardashian hasn’t addressed the cheating drama yet, and seems fully focused on giving her little girl all her love during her first couple weeks of life. But it does appear that she and Thompson are still together, with Kardashian referencing him in a positive manner when releasing her baby’s name last week.

A source told PEOPLE Monday that the reality star is “doing okay” and focusing on her role as a mother, remaining in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson despite being cleared to return to Los Angeles.

“Medically, she could leave Cleveland now — it’s her choice to stay,” the source said. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

According to the source, Thompson “wants them to be together.”

“It seems he’s willing to get help,” the insider said. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

However, the source says Kardashian’s famous family members “are still very unhappy with Tristan.”

“Khloé’s family thinks she deserves much better,” the source said. “They want her back in Los Angeles.”

“Khloé got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change,” added the source of Kardashian, who also had to deal with infidelity during her marriage to Lamar Odom.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn, although he does visit to spend time with the little girl.

Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian “really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.”

“She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal,” the source said. “She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian