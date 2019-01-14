Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hold Hands During Night Out

The Cleveland Cavaliers scored a win on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers, and Khloé Kardashian was spotted after the game celebrating with boyfriend and Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson on a night out in LA.

Kardashian first attended Thompson’s game, cheering from the sidelines at the Staples Center as the Cavaliers bested the Lakers 101 to 95. The couple was later seen walking together on their way to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, with the two smiling and holding hands as they were snapped by photographers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star beamed in an all-black ensemble, wearing a turtleneck, trench coat and pants with fur detailing, while Thopmson opted for a navy Louis Vuitton jacket over a t-shirt and jeans.

While leaving Craig’s, Kardashian and Thompson were caught by TMZ and joked that Kardashian was the good luck charm the Cavaliers needed to break their losing streak.

“Obviously,” Kardashian replied when Thompson was asked if her presence helped the team secure a win, with Thompson offering, “Go Cavs.”

Kardashian and Thompson are rarely seen in public together, but these shots prove that the couple is still going strong after the cheating scandal that surrounded Thompson just before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, last April.

While reports indicated at the time that the two may separate, recent reports and appearances have indicated that the couple is still together.

According to Kardashian, True may eventually have a sibling, with the reality star recently using Twitter to respond to a fan who asked her if she was thinking of having another baby.

“Goodness I don’t know!” the Good American designer replied. “I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 5, 2019

The TMZ reporter also attempted to ask the couple if they were planning to have another child together anytime soon, but was met with silence by both parties after posing the question, with Thompson helping Kardashian into a car before getting in himself and closing the door.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark