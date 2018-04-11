Khloe Kardashian Fans Swamp Tristan Thompson’s Instagram With Snake Emojis

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are lashing out at Tristan Thompson over his alleged cheating scandal, flooding the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s Instagram comments with snake emojis.

Thompson was seen by multiple witnesses romancing a strange woman in New York City on Saturday night. Club-goers captured the two apparently kissing in a Manhattan club early in the night, and reporters later spotted them returning to Thompson’s hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning. The woman left alone later, carrying what many took to be an overnight bag.

Thompson was in New York with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers, preparing for a game on Monday night against the New York Knicks. Witnesses confirmed that most of the team was at the club along with him for at least a couple of hours. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Kardashian, is back in Ohio preparing to give birth to their daughter at any moment.

Fans of the reality star are letting Thompson know what they think of him and his infidelity, digging back to his Instagram posts as old as November and leaving hateful comments.

Many of the commenters have simply left strings of snake emojis, implying that Thomspon is a liar and a sneak. Others have added admonitions for the 27-year-old’s actions.

“Shame on you,” read many of the posts.

“You are disgusting,” read several more. Others have made liberal use of the trashcan emoji, the pig emoji and the poop emoji.

“I really thought that you and Khloe were great and that you both cared about each other so much,” wrote one person. “I have seen so many videos where Khloe says how much she loves you and how happy she is with you, I can’t believe how much you disappointed her. She isn’t deserve this.”

“What the hell is wrong with you?” asked another. “You have no respect for any women. Do you even realize how much you have hurt someone. I hope you have no contact with that child because you are a horrible example of a man/father.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Thompson has been accused of indiscretion. The NBA star reportedly cheated on his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig, while she was also pregnant. Thompson left Craig to be with Kardashian just four month’s before Craig gave birth to their son.

Still, Craig found it in her heart to respond kindly to the news in a post on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” she wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”