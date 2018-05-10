Khloe Kardashian Avoids Cheating Scandal in New Tweets About True

Since having her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl, Khloe Kardashian has been uncharacteristically mum on social media. While the Good American designer still posts links to her website and promotes her apparel company, she has rarely spoken about her 1-month-old daughter or the cheating rumors surrounding Thompson.

In two rare tweets about daughter True Thompson, Kardashian again avoided discussing Thompson and the reports that he cheated on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old was apparently feeling sentimental Wednesday night, as she wrote about the newest love in her life.

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter. “Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

Later, she wrote to her fans, “I love you. Thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babies.”

Despite many of Kardashian’s followers replying to her tweets with questions and comments about Thompson, she has yet to officially comment on the situation. The two seem to be working things out, however, as reports surfaced this week that they were headed to couples’ therapy and they were even spotted holding hands while leaving a date at a Cleveland movie theater.

Last week they were seen out to lunch together in Cleveland and Kardashian attended Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on Saturday.

And while Kardashian’s family may not be totally on board with her and Thompson’s relationship status, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan is not going to pressure her into leaving the father of her baby girl.

The KarJenner clan reportedly has too much respect for Kardashian to tell her what to do when it comes to moving on from Thompson, who is accused of cheating on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

TMZ reports that the family wishes she’d remain civil with him for the sake of their daughter, True — but move on. However, the news outlet reports a source says the family knows she’s capable of making decisions on her own.

The family is reportedly somewhat surprised by the public outings spotted between Kardashian and Thompson because they were under the impression she was going to end things with him. They reportedly feel as if they’ll never forgive him, but they’re not going to sabotage the relationship.

The first clue fans may have sniffed out that Kardashian was staying with Thompson was when she disabled the comments on her Instagram photos with Thompson. It stands to reason that the cause of the new move is due to many of her followers making their voices heard about Thompson allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant.

As previously reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple women surfaced earlier in April, followed by allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months. He was also photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Kardashian gave birth to True.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, recently shared her thoughts about the situation publicly for the first, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”