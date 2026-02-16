Khloé Kardashian Admits to Slapping Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been open about her ups and downs with Tristan Thompson throughout their rollercoaster relationship. The two spent five years together, share two children, and nearly wed before they split for the final time amid Thompson’s paternity test scandal becoming public ahead of their son Tatum’s birth.

In a recent interview, Kardashian spoke about a time where Thompson tried to surprise her. The surprise went wrong.

The Good American founder is opening up about the “mortifying” time her ex tried to arrange a romantic gesture for her while she was “so annoyed” at him. In the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, she recalled, “There was one time I was serenaded, and it was I think just like a random day because I wasn’t expecting it.”

Before their split, Thompson had arranged for singer Giveon, 30, to perform at her home. “This was years ago. Tatum wasn’t born. Yeah, it was just True,” Kardashian shared, adding that she’d been living in her old house at the time, and was in the backyard when Thompson asked her to “come outside.”

She continued, “Giveon came, Giveon wasn’t who he was now. And he is just like singing,” Kardashian said, adding, “I remember like I hated Tristan and I was like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And Giveon is pouring his heart out. And Tristan’s trying to sit next to me and I’m like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying.”

She added, “I was like, ‘God, this guy is such a great singer. I love this guy.’ And I remember going inside to get True because I was like, ‘I just need like a third person to get [away from] Tristan.’ I was so annoyed with Tristan.”

She said of the singer, “It was so funny. And [to] this day, if I see Giveon he’ll be like ‘Remember, if I could sing live for you two while you guys were fighting and not [break]’ … Giveon was so professional, he was so great, he didn’t break his song at all. He’s amazing, I love him. But, how awkward for him, poor guy. I love you Giveon.”