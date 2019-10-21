Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hits Pumpkin Patch With Son as Comedian Is Absent Amid Rehab

As Kevin Hart returns to work in a limited capacity following a September car crash that left him with serious back injuries, his wife, Eniko Hart, is busy preparing for Halloween. On Saturday, Eniko took to Instagram to document her outing to the local pumpkin patch, though her husband was noticeably absent from the trip.

“Found the cutest pumpkin in the patch,” Eniko captioned a gallery of images from the day, adding a smiling emoji and a jack-o-lantern emoji.

In the coinciding pictures, Eniko could be seen posing with 1-year-old Kenzo Kash, whom she shares with Hart, amid a pile of pumpkins. In another image, the toddler was seated in a wheelbarrow playing with pumpkins and other gourds.

While the photo had plenty of people reacting to the cuteness overload, several also inquired about Hart’s whereabouts and continued recovery.

“Where is KK??” one person asked.

“Very cute!!!How’s my guy doin??” another questioned.

“You all are in my prayers sis!!!” added a third.

As fans keeping up with Hart know, Eniko’s weekend outing came just a little more than a month after her husband was a passenger in his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off a Los Angeles, California road and tumbled down an embankment. Driven by his friend Jared Black, with Rebecca Broxterman also a passenger, the crash left Hart with three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar – that required hospitalization and surgery.

Hart was transferred to a live-in rehabilitation facility 10 days after being admitted to the hospital, and later returned home, where he will continue to undergo near-daily physical therapy for months in order to make a full recovery.

Although the 40-year-old comedian and actor returned to work earlier this month for a marketing campaign for the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, his costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover worked “reduced schedules in order to accommodate” Hart. According to his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hart will not be ready to return to work in a full capacity until sometime in 2020.

According to the California Highway Patrol report, the Sept. 1 accident was the result of the vehicle being operated in a “reckless fashion,” though no charges have been filed and Hart seems to hold no hard feelings towards Black, addressing the incident in his first statement, saying, “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”