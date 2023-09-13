Kevin Costner Has Harsh Words for Estranged Wife's Nearly One Million Dollar Request

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has made a nearly $1,000,000 request, but the actor has some harsh words for her over it. ET reports that Costner filed new legal documents in response to Baumgartner's request for $885,000 in legal fees, calling the request "outrageous" and "nonsensical." According to court documents, Baumgartner says that she needs $575,000 in attorney's fees and $280,000 in expert costs to prepare for the upcoming premarital agreement dispute trial.

ET obtained Baumgartner's legal request paperwork, which notes 1,106 hours of attorney time at $800 per hour "simply to prepare for and argue the issue of the validity and enforceability of the spousal support limitation in the PMA now." However, Costner has slammed Baumgartner's fee declarations as being "peppered with fabricated allegations." The actor also says that Baumgartner's claims she's been hit with new fees, and will need prospective fees, because he "withheld critical documents" is not true. Costner says that he has "produced more than 10,000 pages of financial documents," ans that Baumgartner "fails to identify any 'critical' document" that's been withheld from her attorneys.

Regarding the issue of forensic accounting, Costner has said that "the bulk of discovery has already been conducted with document production and deposition of the parties on the issue of child support and thereby gross cash flow for support," meaning that forensic accounting has been exhausted. "Simply put," Costner's legal filing states, "Christine fails to provide the court with any evidence that 1,106 hours of attorney time at $800 per hour is necessary to prepare" for the upcoming court case. He then added that he believes any forensic accounting work proposed in the future — as well as the money spent to make it happen — is unnecessary, or already completed.

Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner earlier this summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. It was previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties and legal fees.