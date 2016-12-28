Kesha Gives Heartwarming Speech as She Accepts the Trailblazer Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards

Real tears at @KeshaRose‘s speech about overcoming her eating disorder at #womeninmusic pic.twitter.com/LLMgNWiO8n — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) December 9, 2016

Last night during Billboard’s Women In Music Awards Kesha took home the honorary trailblazer award.

“I didn’t really feel like standing and getting an award — I didn’t feel worthy of that,” Kesha told the crowd while accepting the honor at Pier 36 in New York City. “But I knew I had to drag myself out of my bed, put on my damn boots, walk up here tonight and say thank you to you guys,” The “Timber” singer said.

“I’m not used to winning stuff. Thank you so much. You guys are gonna make me cry — I’m gonna try to not cry but it’s not going to work,” “I want to especially thank my fans, who I love and appreciate more than you guys will ever know.”

“And to my peers, your support over the last few years has literally saved my life.”

That would be a reference to Iggy Azalea, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga who both showed their endless support during Kesha’s alleged abuse battle with former producer “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. She filed a lawsuit back in 2014 saying he raped her sexually, physically and emotionally abused her. The case was demissed this April, but Kesha plans to keep on fighting.

“I’ve never really thought of myself as a trailblazer. I’m just as scared and flawed as any person I know. My message has always been to believe in yourself and love yourself just as you are. When I write those words, I do so as a reminder to myself as much as anyone else.”

“If I’m lucky enough to have a voice someone will listen to, than I should use it for good, for truth,” she says.”That is why I have recently spoken openly about some of my struggles including my crippling anxiety and beginning recovery for an eating disorder amongst many other things. I know I’m not alone. These are struggles millions of people around the world deal with on a daily basis.”

She says finding the strength isn’t always easy, but she hopes that when she tells her story she’s helping somebody else.

“You are worth it. And thank you for reminding me, I’m worth it too.”