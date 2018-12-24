Kensington Palace Confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving Out

Kensington Palace has confirmed reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving out of the castle.

Reports surfaced that the couple would be moving to Frogmore Cottage, a residence in Berkshire on the Windsor Castle grounds. While there were some rumors of a family feud behind the move, Kensington Palace only confirmed the core aspects of the news in a statement to press on Saturday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the release said. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

The statement also clarified that the couple’s office will remain located at Kensington Palace.

The initial report from The Sun stated that the couple initially intended to remain at Kensington Palace — albeit in a new residence — but “tension” between them and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton drove them away.

“The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments, the outlet’s source said. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own.”

There was also an issue of space. The couple wanted to ensure there was enough room for them to live comfortably with the pending arrival of their first child in 2019. Frogmore Cottage, a gift from Queen Elizabeth, boasts 10 bedrooms, a gym/yoga studio and other amenities. However, the residence needs some major renovations before the pair moves in.

“They need more room and hope Frogmore Cottage will be ready in time for when they have the baby,” the source said.

