Kendra Wilkinson Seen for First Time Following Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson was spotted in public in the midst of her split from husband Hank Baskett.

The former Playboy playmate played with her her 3-year-old daughter, Alijah, in a Los Angeles park on Thursday.

The 32-year-old appeared content with her daughter while wearing dark gray sweatpants and a lighter gray T-shirt. She sported a makeup-free look with her blonde locks pulled back in a low, loose bun.

The doting mom chased her youngest child throughout the park and was seen holding her outside her car in other photos. In addition to Alijah, Wilkinson also shares 8-year-old son Hank IV with Baskett.

Wilkinson took to her Instagram story Monday where she openly cried and talked about her split from the former NFL star.

“Ten years. I did everything I could,” she said. “It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him.”

“I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will,” she added.

The Kendra on Top star continued, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Soon after posting her thoughts, she wrote on Twitter that “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, rebirth begins.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Wilkinson and Baskett’s marriage was never the fairytale relationship she imagined for herself.

“The marriage was never a walk in the park. They had a lot of issues, whether it was his lack of longevity in his career to his Super Bowl fiasco to her postpartum depression to his infidelity to money and career problems…It just never was the fairytale she wanted,” a source close to Wilkinson told PEOPLE.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Baskett has moved out of the couple’s home as he and Wilkinson prepare to file for separation.

Speaking about the difficulties the pair faced over the years, the source said. “They fought a lot…but the cheating rocked her because if anything what she thought she had was her sexuality and Hank’s devotion.”

The insider added that the couple “never grew to the next level.”

“He just ended up being such a dud and it frustrated her. They never grew to the next level. It was always her driving the career and fame and money. It stopped working around 2014 and they held on but that’s when it went downhill,” the source added.

News of troubles began when the former Girls Next Door personality shared a series of black-and-white selfies with overlaid messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

In February, Wilkinson admitted on Instagram that she and Baskett were going through marital troubles.